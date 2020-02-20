TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares  its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their  $5  repayment amount. Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2020.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details 
  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
  
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125 
  
Ex-Dividend Date:February 27, 2020
  
Record Date:February 28, 2020
      
Payable Date:March 10, 2020
  

