TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2020.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.60 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.00.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020 Record Date: February 28, 2020 Payable Date: March 10, 2020



