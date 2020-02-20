KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today confirmed that it will exhibit its SRAMs, DRAMs and flash memory ICs for legacy and new designs at Embedded World 2020, taking place Feb. 25-27 in Nuremberg, Germany.



“While we’re concerned about the COVID-19 situation, our business remains buoyant and we’re looking forward to connecting with our customers from around the globe at Embedded World in Nuremberg,” said David Bagby, Alliance Memory president and CEO. “We’re grateful that Alliance Memory has seen no major impact at all in our production and supply chain, which is based predominantly in Taiwan.”

Addressing both legacy and new designs in industrial, automotive, medical, communications, telecom, and consumer electronics, Alliance Memory distinguishes itself by providing long-term support for end-of-life (EOL) components and by minimizing or eliminating die shrinks, which frees up engineering resources for the company’s customers.

In Hall 3, Stand 318 at Embedded World, Alliance Memory will highlight its SRAM, pseudo SRAM, NOR Flash, and DRAM memory ICs for embedded platforms, including:

New 4Gb High-Speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs

Alliance Memory has expanded its product offering with a new line of high-speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs. For improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 devices, the 4Gb AS4C256M16D4 and AS4C512M8D4 offer lower power consumption and faster data transfer rates in 96-ball and 78-ball FBGA packages respectively.

New 5V Parallel NOR Flash Memory Solutions

Alliance Memory’s new line of 5V parallel NOR Flash memory products in boot and uniform sectored architectures offers reliable, long-term performance for embedded systems. Available in densities from 1M to 16M, the devices offer access times of 55ns for high-performance applications like digital still cameras, in addition to process-intensive networking routers and switches, home gateways, set-top boxes (STB), automotive infotainment systems, industrial robotics, and medical electronics.

Micron 8G MT41K512M16HA-125 IT:A 8G DDR3L Available from Alliance Memory

Users of Micron MT41K512M16HA-125 IT:A 8G DDR3L SDRAMs, for which the last time buy date was January 13, 2019, can now purchase the same device from Alliance Memory under part number AS4C512M16D3L-12BIN. This is one of three Micron DDR3L SDRAMs for which Alliance Memory is offering identical replacements. In addition, Alliance Memory is offering several Micron Technologies DDR3L SDRAMs under their original part numbers.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes NOR Flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

