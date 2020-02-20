KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT) (the “Company” or “GrowLife”), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that the first four lines of CBD-rich hemp clones under the brand “EZ-CLONEZ” are now available for sale throughout the United States.



The Company previously announced an exclusive licensing agreement of proven genetics from High Plains Crop Production LLC. Through this license agreement, the company has begun selling four strains of CBD rich hemp clones and released information regarding them on its websites such as the best region to plant the clones, information on planting and harvesting and general statistics on the cannabinoid profiles of the clones. The four exclusive strains are as follows:

EZ-CLONEZ High Plains Stray Kat TM

One of EZ-CLONEZ flagship varieties, Stray Kat is a fast growing, early season variety, with very high yields. Its CBD to THC ratios of 35-40:1 means that Stray Kat can be brought to a high CBD finish while retaining compliant to federal USDA THC levels.

EZ-CLONEZ High Plains CBD Haze TM

Another early season variety, CBD Haze has one of the best aromas that EZ-CLONEZ has to offer, with a strong citrusy and pine scent. It is a good yielder and boasts some of the highest CBD to THC ratios among the clones offered.

EZ-CLONEZ High Plains Late Sue TM

Late Sue is another flagship strain and produces by far the largest yield (3,000 – 3,500 pounds per acre) of any of the other varieties offered. Fewer plants required per acre means lower overall planting costs as well. Late Sue is extremely hardy and disease resistant. Its late season growing cycle also makes it particularly resistant to pollination as compared to the more common early season varieties.

EZ-CLONEZ High Plains CBD Hash TM

CBD Hash Plant is a mid-season crop with a low odor and can boast a very high per-plant yield. CBD Hash is particularly resistant to worm damage and can produce some of the highest CBD content of any of our varieties.

Each plant genetic has third-party Certificates of Authentication (“CoA”) detailing compensation for farmers to determine best fit for their crops.

“Bringing these CBD-rich hemp clones to market along with our value-added Standard Operating Procedures is an exciting development for GrowLife and our EZ-CLONEZTM business, which aligns with our expansion efforts in offering what hemp farmers need in order to grow and produce raw CBD materials, feeding the multi-billion dollar market opportunity of consumer CBD products,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “We worked with our genetics partners to select what I believe are the best clones in the business to optimally support farmers across top markets in the country. Introducing these proven genetics products to audiences that demand the highest quality, through our network of growers and farmers, creates a whole new opportunity for GrowLife in servicing the expanding CBD hemp business. Utilizing our extensive expertise in the industry, we were able to move through the experience curve faster than expected, allowing us to introduce such competitively priced and high-quality products quicker than we originally thought. This is a really exciting development for GrowLife.”

The company has recently released various educational materials outlining the need for more stable raw CBD in the marketplace as well as the benefits it perceives of using clones versus seeds. This can be found at growlifeinc.com/clones and the CEO’s blog found here.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

