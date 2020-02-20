STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the global marketplace for providers of SAP-related services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called SAP – HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners 2020, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover providers of SAP services, including S/4HANA, SAP’s modern enterprise resource planning tool.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will include case studies and success stories of companies that have upgraded to S/4HANA, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Although SAP is continuously growing in revenue, the company faces resistance from clients to upgrade,” he said. “S/4HANA offers superior performance by using in-memory technology, but transformation projects could involve steep costs.”

The report should help companies refine their partner selection process and criteria to find the best performers that offer higher business value at a lower cost of transformation, Aase added.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 125 companies providing SAP services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the SAP space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Large Accounts, covering consulting and system integration providers that develop, deploy and test enterprise applications using SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite with SAP Fiori as the user interface. Transformation capability includes planning, design and modeling of applications, while considering the provider’s ability to manage the complexity and scale common to large enterprise clients.

SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Midmarket, assessing providers on their ability to offer a rapid turnaround for S/4HANA implementations for clients in the midmarket. Qualified providers are able to deploy SAP solutions using multiple methodologies, including SAP’s packaged solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Managed Application Services for SAP ERP, considering the provider’s ability to offer managed services, including maintenance and support functions that comprise monitoring, remote support, centralized management of applications for SAP S/4HANA and legacy SAP Business Suites such as ECC 6.0. Managed application services include troubleshooting, application support, user support, ticket lifecycle management, incident resolution and problem management, while service requests typically include user management, performance reports, database services, security monitoring and license compliance.

Managed Platform Services for SAP HANA, assessing providers of infrastructure services comprising hardware installations and maintenance routines, hybrid cloud management, access security, monitoring, system availability, interface performance, disaster recovery management, backup, data compliance, job scheduling and all infrastructure and operations services that are required to run SAP ERP or SAP HANA applications. This quadrant covers providers that demonstrate expertise in maintaining smooth S/4HANA operations, which requires deep knowledge about the underlying in-memory database technology.

SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Leonardo Services, examining the capabilities of providers to design, develop, modify, integrate and support applications for enterprise systems on SAP Cloud Platform and deliver services for digital transformation using SAP Leonardo. SAP Cloud Platform services include platform-as-a-service and application-development-platform-as-a-service for data-based, mobile-enabled services, analytics, application development and deployment across multi-cloud platforms.

SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Services, assessing providers on their ability to strategize, develop, modify and implement real-time analytics using the SAP HANA platform through public, on-premises, or hybrid cloud models. Consulting services are assessed across data management strategy and process optimization, resulting in strategic benefits such as cost optimization, improved user experience and integration services.

The report will cover the global SAP market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Blair Hanley Frank (Global), Kartik Subramaniam (U.S. and Archetype), Akhila Harinarayan (U.K. and Nordics), Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio (Brazil) and Rainer Suletzki (Germany) will serve as lead authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of SAP services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as SAP service partners can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

