India's share in the demand for paper across the globe were analysed is growing, as the domestic demand is increasing at a steady pace, while the demand in western nations is shrinking. Notably, the demand for domestic paper in India rose from 9.4 million tonnes in FY08 to 15.4 million tonnes in FY16. Despite the continuous growth in the industry, per capita paper consumption in the country stands at a little over 14 kg, which is still well below the global average of 57 kg and considerably below 200 kg in North America.



The Indian paper & paper products market is projected to grow from $8.6 billion in 2018 to $13.4 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2024.



Growing manufacturing sector, requirement of better quality packaging of FMCG products marketed through organized retail and the demand for the upstream market of paper products, such as tissue paper, filter paper, tea bags, light weight online coated paper and medical grade coated paper are expected to drive the paper & paper products market in India in coming years. Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) and ITC are among the largest producers of paper in the country.



Moreover, many of the existing players are increasing their capacity to meet the growing demand. However, high cost of production as a result of unavailability and high cost of raw materials, high cost of power, concentration of mills in specific areas only, technological obsolescence as well as environmental challenges are some of the factors hampering the market growth.



The Indian paper & paper products market has been segmented into raw material, application and region. Based on raw material, the market has been categorized into waste & recycled paper, wood and agro residue. The waste & recycled paper segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period, owing to growing concerns about the cutting down of trees for producing pulp. Further, based on application, the market has been bifurcated into writing & printing paper, paperboard & packaging, newsprint and specialty paper.



Among the application segments, the demand for paperboard & packaging is growing at the fastest pace, as paperboard & packaging caters to industries including FMCG, food & beverages, textiles and pharmaceutical. The segment is also expected to dominate the market, owing to factors such as rising urbanization, increasing preference for ready-to-eat foods and requirement of better-quality packaging of FMCG products marketed through organized retail.



The paper & paper products market in India has been segmented into North, South, East and West. Western region is the lead consumer of paper & paper products across the country, on account of increasing paper consumption, especially FMCG products. Paper mills are concentrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.



The paper mills use a variety of raw materials such as wood, bamboo, bagasse, recycled fiber, wheat straw, rice and husk. The geographical location of the mill often determines the type of raw material used. Most mills in the northern and western regions of India depend heavily on agricultural residues and wastepaper as their raw material. While pulp & paper production in southern and eastern regions use wood and bamboo as raw materials.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian paper & paper products market size.

To forecast the Indian paper & paper products market based on application, raw material and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian paper & paper products market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian paper & paper products market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the paper & paper products market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of paper & paper products.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Unmet needs



5. India Paper & Paper Products Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Writing & Printing Paper, Paperboard & Packaging, Newsprint and Specialty Paper)

5.2.2. By Raw Material (Waste & Recycled Paper, Wood and Agro Residue)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Paperboard & Packaging Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Raw Material



7. India Writing & Printing Paper Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Raw Material



8. India Newsprint Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Raw Material



9. India Specialty Paper Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Raw Material



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Impact Analysis

11.2. Drivers

11.3. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Trade Dynamics

14.1. Imports

14.2. Exports

14.3. Trade Balance



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape (Leading companies)

16.1. ITC Paperboards and Specialty Division Ltd.

16.2. JK Paper Ltd.

16.3. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

16.4. Century Pulp & Paper Limited

16.5. Westcoast Paper Mills

16.6. International Paper APPM Ltd.

16.7. Genus Paper & Boards Limited

16.8. Seshasayee Paper & Boards Limited

16.9. Rainbow Papers Ltd.

16.10. Khanna Paper Mills Private Limited

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client.)



17. Strategic Recommendations



