TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: “EIL”, “Empire” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a ranking in the 2020 TSX Venture 50. Empire ranked 5th among the top 10 winners in the Diversified Industries sector.

The Venture 50™ ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume amount. Overall there are 1,666 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.



“It means a lot to be a Venture 50™ winner,” said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire. “We have been very active in telling the market the pivot we’ve taken towards becoming one of the biggest and most innovative ride manufacturers in the world. Being a Venture 50™ winner will give us a platform to communicate that message even more effectively.”



About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing iconic media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. Empire's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.



For more information about the Company, visit empind.com or contact:



Guy Nelson

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 366-7977

Email: gnelson@empind.com



Allan Francis

Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration

Phone: (204) 589-9301

Email: afrancis@empind.com



Reader Advisory

