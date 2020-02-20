TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF) is pleased to announce that it has ranked as one of the top 10 performing technology stocks in the TSX Venture 50™ for its 2019 performance.



The TSX Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries, and technology - based on a ranking formula with three equally weighted market performance criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the complete 2020 TSX Venture 50 ranking, visit www.tsx.com/venture50.

Prakash Hariharan, CEO & Chairman of AnalytixInsight, commented: “We are honored to have been named a 2020 TSX Venture 50 winner. This award mirrors our achievements during 2019, where we expanded our AI-driven research agreement with Refinitiv, and our FinTech joint venture - Marketwall - made application to become an online financial broker in Europe in partnership with Italy’s largest bank. We look forward to continuing to deliver additional value for our shareholders going forward.”

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the adoption of AI in various industries and the Company’s future performance. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight Inc., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company’s technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technology and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE