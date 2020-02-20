NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Tianjin University in China to develop a medical solution for the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.



As reported by various international news outlets as late as February 20, 2020, the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 75,000 people and claimed 2,118 lives worldwide, all but eight are from China.

In order to address this public health crisis, a team of scientists from Tianjin University and from Beroni Group is working to develop a rapid detection method and precision-driven treatment of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection using nanobody-based technology. Compared with conventional antibody, the nanobody has the following advantages: high stability, improved screening/isolation techniques, high absorption rates, superior cryptic cleft accessibility and low immunogenicity. The development of binding nanobodies will greatly improve the detection rate and accuracy of SARS-CoV-2 and also facilitate the treatment of COVID-19.

The research team will use advanced computer simulation to predict the complex structure of SARS-CoV-2 with several neutralizing antibodies, obtain the complex crystal structure of nano-antibodies and antigens, and explain the structural binding between antigens. The acquisition of the complex crystal structure will provide more accurate structural information, and based on the protein structure of the rational modification of nano-antibodies, computer-aided drug design will be used to obtain a better affinity with the coronavirus antigen, and higher specificity of high-efficiency nano-antibodies, from "broad spectrum" antibodies to "specific" antibodies.

Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group, said, “We are pleased to be working with Tianjin University to develop a novel medical solution for the detection and treatment of COVID-19. Beroni Group has an international network of scientists with the expertise in prevention, detection and control of infectious diseases. Given the urgency of the COVID-19 epidemic, we will work with regulatory bodies to accelerate research and advance studies into clinical trials.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

