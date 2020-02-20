Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancements stimulate the pipeline process of scrap tires to useful products, rise in usage of the concept of 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recover' (3R) for scrap tire management and increase in demand for economical alternatives such as tire-derived fuel.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technological Advancements stimulate the pipeline process of scrap tires to useful products

3.1.2 Rise in usage of the concept of 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recover' (3R) for scrap tire management

3.1.3 Increase in demand for economical alternatives such as tire-derived fuel

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, By Rubber Type

4.1 Ethylene-Propylenediene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

4.2 Natural Rubber (NR)

4.3 Polychloroprene

4.4 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

4.5 Other Rubber Types

4.5.1 Silicone

4.5.2 Fluorocarbon Rubber



5 Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, By Techniques

5.1 Pyrolysis Recycling Technique

5.2 Shredding Recycling Technique

5.2.1 Cryogenic

5.2.2 Mechanical

5.2.3 Waterjet Machining Process

5.2.4 Other Shredding Recycling Techniques



6 Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, By Product

6.1 Automotive Parts

6.2 Bonded Rubber/Molded Products

6.3 Flooring Products

6.4 Playground Material

6.5 Rubber Mulch

6.6 Rubber Powder

6.7 Rubberized Asphalt

6.8 Stall Mats (Pet and Equine)

6.9 Steel

6.10 Tire-Derived Aggregates

6.11 Tire-Derived Fuel

6.12 Other Products

6.12.1 Crumb Rubber

6.12.2 Fiber



7 Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, By Application

7.1 Cement Manufacturing

7.2 Construction & Infrastructure

7.3 Electric Utility Boilers

7.4 Power Plant Boiler

7.5 Pulp and Paper Mills

7.6 Sports Complexes & Playgrounds

7.7 Tires & Rubber

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Steel Production Plants

7.8.2 Sports

7.8.3 Home Decor

7.8.4 Chemical Industry



8 Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Emanuel Tire

10.2 ETR Group

10.3 Front Range Tire Recycle

10.4 Genan Holding A/S

10.5 Globarket Tire Recycling

10.6 L and S Tire Company

10.7 Lakin Tires West

10.8 Lehigh Technologies

10.9 Liberty Tire Recycling

10.10 Probio Energy International

10.11 Ragn-Sells Group

10.12 Reliable Tire Disposal

10.13 Renelux Cyprus

10.14 ResourceCo

10.15 Scandinavian Enviro Systems

10.16 Tire Disposal and Recycling

10.17 West Coast Rubber Recycling



