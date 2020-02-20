20 February 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3OIS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT ETP SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITY HOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short ETP Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B7SX5Y86) from USD 2 to USD 0.2, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 13 January 2020, was not passed at the adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 20 February 2020 at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, D02 A342, Ireland.



