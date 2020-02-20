Tampa Bay, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote access and remote control solutions, is making all functions of its Internet of Things (IoT) solution available free of charge for up to two IoT endpoints. The company is expanding its vision of enabling connectivity to all types of devices anytime, anywhere to the Internet of Things.

“We provide our users with easy-to-use and highly scalable connectivity solutions. This is in line with our goal to democratize IoT, thereby granting an easy access to this technology to as many users as possible. That's why we are now providing our fully-featured IoT solution free of charge to all interested parties, whether private or corporate users, for operation with up to two endpoints,” says Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer. “No matter the area in which its implemented, be it for an individual home project or a proof-of-concept design at a global company, we are convinced that users learn about possible application scenarios and the advantages of IoT best by experimenting. To support them, TeamViewer IoT is designed to offer a user-friendly experience with simple step-by-step instructions and onboarding wizards ensuring a quick start. Our platform grows with your needs.”

Supported systems

TeamViewer provides free access to up to two IoT endpoints, which are for example industrial computers and machinery, digital signage devices, POS devices and vehicles. But they are not limited to these. TeamViewer IoT is ready for direct connection to Dell gateways, Raspberry Pis and BeagleBone Blacks. In general, a connection can be established to any endpoint running a Debian or Red Head Linux distribution, a partition of Linux Raspberry Pi, Windows and soon Android operating system.

If production stands still

In the corporate world, TeamViewer IoT can be used for a wide range of application scenarios across all industries, for example in manufacturing, heavy industry, process industry and agriculture. Production machine manufacturers can thus access their customers' devices from anywhere in the world in case of problems. This enables fast and efficient troubleshooting and saves costs for both parties. TeamViewer IoT can also be used to monitor device parameters, such as temperature, fill levels or any custom sensor data, and send alerts in case of deviations. TeamViewer IoT can then automatically trigger pre-defined actions, enable remote access and remote management of those devices to keep them running.

Getting started is easy

A quick start guide explains the steps on how to install the TeamViewer IoT agent on a device. TeamViewer users can log in and start directly with their normal account details. If you don't have an account yet, you can simply sign up and start right away.

