United States Utica Shale (Range Resources Corporation) PA Project Panorama presents a comprehensive overview of the asset.



This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.



Report Scope

Overview of the asset based on an analysis of the economic indicators

Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return

Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with analysis on the asset's future outlook

Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced

Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability

Individual valuations for equity holders

Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors

Key Topics Covered



Field Details Asset Update Asset Outlook Economic Analysis Development Overview Reserves & Production Geology Economic Assumptions

List of Tables

Table 1: Field Details

Table 2: Project Details

Table 3: Key Valuation Metrics

Table 4: Cash Flow & Fiscal Take Split

Table 5: Comparative Valuation Metrics

Table 6: Nearest Infrastructure

Table 7: Production Summary

Table 8: Production Data

Table 9: Cash Flow



List of Figures

Figure 1: Field Participation

Figure 2: Remaining Asset Net Present Value

Figure 3: Annual Cash Flow

Figure 4: Field Peak Capacity Versus Total Capacity for Company, Country, and Region (Peak Year)

Figure 5: Revenue Split

Figure 6: Field Cash Flows

Figure 7: Production Profile

Figure 8: Liquid Reserves

Figure 9: Gas Reserves

Figure 10: Capital & Operating Expenditure



