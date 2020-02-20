Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SK Telecom 5G Initiatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines SKT's successful promotion of 5G to consumers and to enterprises, drawing conclusions and making recommendations to other MNOs wishing to develop their own 5G approaches.



By September 2019, within months of commercial launch, South Korea Telecom (SKT) had acquired 1.54 million 5G customers, even though only two handset types were initially available. SKT showcased future service capabilities possible with a 5G connection to achieve that success.



Inspirations:

60+ operators have launched commercial 5G service

Use cases to justify 5G are still in early-stage development

Consumer and enterprise exposure to 5G limited

Issues:

5G deployment is capital intensive but connectivity pricing is increasingly stressed

MNOs need new revenue streams to provide 5G ROI

MNOs need (new) partners to address vertical opportunities

Implications:

MNOs may face more disintermediation by digital-first players

5%G service innovation can reinvigorate MNO revenue streams

The new revenues are available to MNos that extend there service model (with the help of partners)

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview

1.1 Key Infographic

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Three i3



2 Background and Content

2.1 Background to the Report

2.1.1 5G Service Clusters

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 5G Propositions From SK Telecom

3.1 Consumer Propositions

3.1.1 5GX Consumer Tariff

3.1.2 Adding VR Device and Associated Pack

3.1.3 AR, VR & Gaming Content

3.1.3.1 Overview

3.1.3.2 oksusu Becomes wavve

3.1.3.3 AR Zoo via the Jump App

3.1.3.4 oksusu Social VR / Virtual Social World & Kakao Partnership

3.1.3.5 Gaming - Harry Potter AR

3.1.3.6 Gaming Partnerships - eSports & League of Legends (LoL) Park

3.1.3.7 Gaming Partnerships - Hatch, Nexon, Microsoft Project xCloud

3.1.3.8 T Membership Rewards for 5GX Customers

3.1.3.95G Boost Park - SKT Shops and Experience Stores

3.1.3.10 5G Upgrades at SK Stadiums / AR Capabilities

3.2 Business, Enterprise and Private 5G Network

3.2.1 Smart Office Test Bed

3.2.2 Smart Hospital MoU

3.2.3 Smart Factory - Multi Access Edge Computing (5GX MEC)

3.2.4SKT Private 5G Network



4 Findings

4.1 5G - Still Early Days



5 Recommendations

