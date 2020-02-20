Newark, NJ, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global polymer binders market is expected to grow from USD 22.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 44.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2025

Polymeric binders are important raw materials in the paint and construction industry. The nature of the final product is highly dependent on the type of binder applied. Due to environmental concerns, powder coatings and UV / EB treatment systems are 100% replaced and waterborne polymer dispersion with conventional resins used in solvent-borne coatings. Polymeric dispersion can be used as a conventional binder that helps to dry in the physical evaporation process; bonding by cat ion interaction between acidic groups and bivalent cations; entanglement bonding in interaction with tempered particles or as a polymeric or sparingly reactive material exposed to tangle under the influence of UV / EB.

Fluorescent polymers are useful as a binding due to their high density (yielding a high detonation speed) and passive chemical behavior (resulting in long shelf stability and low aging). However, they are somewhat fragile, where the glass transmission temperature is at room temperature or higher; this limits its use to non-sensitive explosives (such as TATB) where fragility has no adverse impact on safety. It is also difficult to treat. Active polymers (for example nitro derivatives or azedo polymers) can be used as a binder to increase explosive strength compared to inert materials. Bio plasticizers may also be used. The addition of plasticizers reduces the sensitivity of explosives and improves their susceptibility to preparation.

The global polymer materials market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for both private and public construction projects and the increasing use of polymer couplings in flooring, tiles, plastering, mortar, and insulation systems. Market leadership. In addition, the increase in demand for artistic fabric and the increase in per capita consumption of paint fuel the market growth. Low demand for paper products and carpets may hinder the market growth. However, the increased demand for water-based polymer materials in emerging markets may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players in the Polymer Binders market are BASF SE , Wacker Chemie AG, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Toagosei Co., Ltd., Visen Industries Limited, and shandong hearst building materials co., ltd., among others. To enhance their market position in the global isoprene rubber latex (IRL) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are increasingly investing in research and development activities and the development of newer products.

For example, in March 2018, BASF (Germany) expanded the production of its brand JONCRYL emulsions from the Netherlands production site to meet the growing demand for inks, paper and cardboard applications in Europe.

In October 2018, Arkema (France) doubled its production capacity for SYNAQUA emulsions at a Michigan facility in the United States. This increase is in response to the growing demand for polymer binding materials in North America.

The acrylic segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 39.80% in 2017

The type segment is divided into acrylic, vinyl acetate, latex, and others. The acrylic sector dominated the polymer binders market with USD 8.83 billion in 2017. As the acrylic polymer binders exhibit good performance, comparatively low cost than vinyl acetate-ethylene and latex and excellent alkali resistance and abrasion resistance properties, the demand for acrylic binders is rising.

The high solids segment valued around USD 10.36 Billion in 2017

The form segment includes liquid, powder and high solids. The high solids segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 46.70% in 2017. The binders commonly occur in a solid or liquid state which undergoes a chemical process to be used as a binding agent like glue, adhesive, and thickeners, therefore there is a substantial shift towards high solids binders.

Food and packaging segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period

The application segment classified into architectural coatings, adhesives & sealants, textile & carpets, paper & board, construction additives, and others. The construction additives segment is growing rapidly with the highest CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to polymer binders due to rising use for the tiling & flooring, mortar modification, plastering, and insulation system applications.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Polymer Binders Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global Polymer Binders market with USD 8.81 Billion in 2017 whereas the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expanding exponentially as the Asian countries go through rapidly by developing infrastructure to meet the needs of public and private infrastructure due to the increasing demand for polymer binding materials in these countries. North America is the fastest-growing region because of an increase in technological innovations and growing awareness about environmental safety and corporate social responsibility among the manufacturers.

About the report:

The global polymer binders market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tons), imports (Tons) and exports (Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

