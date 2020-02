Main highlights during the last half year of 2019

Revenue grew 144,6 % in the second half year 2019 compared to the second half year of 2018.

Revenue grew 39,0 % in the year 2019 compared to the year of 2018.

We launched NOxOFF in Denmark together with IBF the leading Danish concrete manufacturer.

Renotech who marketed ShineOn went bankcrupt in November 2019.

The main growth in revenue came from NOxOFF.

Photocat issued 500.000 shares in a direct issue securing SEK 4,75 million SEK in new equity.





