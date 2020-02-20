Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Asia & Caucasus B2C E-Commerce Market 2019: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the Central Asia and Caucasus region, B2C E-Commerce is still in its early stages. This is exemplified with internet penetration rates below 50% in Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan. Among more developed markets in the region, access to financial services reaches only over half of the populations of Georgia and Kazakhstan. As internet penetration increases and infrastructure improves in the region, the growth prospects for B2C E-Commerce increase as well.



Kazakhstan holds the region's largest B2C E-Commerce market

According to the report, Kazakhstan has the best performing B2C E-Commerce market in the Central Asia and Caucasus region. Despite its size in comparison to the rest of the region, there is much room for growth. Private and public investments and helping to continue this growth and the share of B2C E-Commerce in total sales is projected to break three percent by 2021.



Azerbaijani B2C E-Commerce is still in its infancy

B2C E-Commerce is developing rapidly in Azerbaijan. The market size nearly tripled between 2015 and 2017, in regard to the author's report. Having the highest internet penetration rate in the region, Azerbaijan's infrastructure is aiding this E-Commerce boom, boasting internet users of over three-quarters of the population.



In Georgia, there is a large potential for E-Commerce growth

Georgia had the highest financial institution account ownership rate among selected countries in Central Asia and Caucasus in 2017, which correlates to E-Commerce infrastructure development. Nearly a third of Georgian internet users used the internet to browse for information on services and goods and a lower share bought goods and services online in 2018, finds the author.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary



2. Regional

Selected Socio-Economic Characteristics, incl. Population, in millions, GDP, in USD million, Y-o-Y Change in GDP, in %, GDP per Capita, in USD, and GDP per Capita, PPP, in International Dollars, by Country, 2019f

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, by Country, 2017

Share of Individuals Using the Internet to Pay Bills or Make Online Purchases, in % of Individuals, by Country, 2017

Financial Inclusion Indicators, incl. Financial Institution Account, Debit Card, Credit Card and Mobile Money Account Ownership, in % of Population 15+, by Country, 2017

Logistics Performance Indicators, incl. Global Rank, by Country, 2018

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan, 2018

B2C E-Commerce Index, by Country, 2018, incl. Global Rank, Share of Individuals Using Internet, 2017 or Latest, Share of Individuals with Credit Card, 2017 or Latest, Secure Internet Servers per 1 million People, 2017 or Latest, UPU Postal Reliability Score, 2017 or Latest, and B2C E-Commerce Index Value, 2017

3. Kazakhstan

3.1. Overview

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market and Trends, February 2019

3.2. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Location of E-Commerce Merchants Purchased from, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018

Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions with Cards Issued in Kazakhstan, by Value, in KZT million, and Volume, in thousands, 2013 - 2017

Breakdown of Products Purchased Cross-Border, in % Cross-Border of Online Shoppers, 2017

3.3. Sales & Shares

Domestic Retail E-Commerce Sales, in KZT million and in % of Total Retail Sales, Domestic Wholesale E-Commerce Sales, in KZT million and in % of Total Wholesale Sales, and E-Commerce Sales of Services, in KZT million, 2013 - 2017 & H1 2018

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Goods and Services, in %, January - August 2018

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Share of Total Retail Sales, 2016 - 2021f

Total E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017- 2019f

3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2017

Perceived Barriers to E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Total Online Spending, in %, 2017 & 2018

3.5. Products

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Average Check in Online Shopping, in KZT thousand, by Product Category, December 2017 & December 2018

3.6. Payment

Share of Online Shoppers Paying Online Compared to Cash on Delivery, in %, 2017

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Number and Value of Online Payment Transactions with Bank Cards, in thousands and in KZT million, and Share of Total Bank Card Payments Number and Value, in %, June 2018 - January 2019

3.7. Delivery

Problems Encountered When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

3.8. Players

B2C E-Commerce Sales by Category of Players, in %, January - August 2018

Overview of Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Companies, Ranked by Revenue, 2017

4. Azerbaijan

4.1. Overview

B2C E-Commerce Overview and International Comparisons, February 2019

4.2. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Households with Internet Access by Type of Internet Connection, in %, 2013 - 2017

4.3. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in AZN million, 2016 & 2017

4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2017

Breakdown of Internet Users, by Age Group, in %, 2017

Breakdown of Main Purposes of Internet Usage, incl. Ordering or Selling Goods and Services, in % of Internet Users, 2017

4.5. Payment

Credit Card and Debit Card Ownership, in % of Population 15+, 2017

4.6. Players

Overview of Popular Local Shopping Websites, incl. Category and Website Traffic Data, February 2019

5. Georgia

5.1. Overview

B2C E-Commerce Overview and International Comparisons, February 2019

5.2. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

5.3. Sales & Shares

Internet Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number of Transactions, in thousands, and Value of Transactions, in GEL thousands, 2013 - 2018

5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet User Penetration, in % of Individuals, by Gender, Location, Age Group and Total, June 2017 & July 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Using Internet, in % Individuals, 2017

Purposes for Internet Use, in % of Individuals, in % of Internet Users, July 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Gender, Location, Age Group and Total, June 2017 & July 2018

5.5. Payment

Credit Card and Debit Card Ownership, in % of Population 15+, 2017

5.6. Delivery

Delivery Methods and Costs Offered by Selected E-Commerce Players, February 2019

5.7. Players

Selected Local B2C E-Commerce Websites by Total Number of Average Visits per Day, and Share of Traffic from Georgia, in %, February 2019

