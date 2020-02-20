New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pyrogen Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865937/?utm_source=GNW

The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, well-defined rules, and regulations for pharmaceutical manufacturing process should help North America to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



Adding to that, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is another primary factor driving the pyrogen testing market. The pyrogen testing has been found to be highly effective in case of airborne diseases such as chronic obstructive lung diseases and childhood asthma, where it quantitively assess the human-relevant airborne pyrogens. These tests are further highly useful in detecting contamination related to an inflammatory response in cases of chronic kidney disorders. The chronic diseases prevalence is high in developed countries and is growing at a high rate in emerging markets. Thus, the demand for pyrogen testing with increasing awareness is resulting in high growth over the forecast period.



Other factors driving this market are high investments in research and development in the life science industry, the rise in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and rise in the launch of biologic products and surge in new innovative drugs.



Scope of the Report

Pyrogen testing refers to the process of determining microbes or the presence of their metabolites in drugs and intravenous solutions during their manufacture.



Key Market Trends

Monocyte Activation Test is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate



The measurement of pyrogens is an essential safety measure for pharmaceutical products with parenteral administration and for medical devices. The Monocyte Activation Test is used to detect or quantify substances that activate human monocytes or monocytic cells to release endogenous mediators which have a role in the human fever response. alternatives to Rabbit Pyrogen Test were developed taking into account the fever induction mechanism of pyrogen-induced cytokines. The monocyte activation test (MAT), for example, is based on the detection of IL-6 or IL-1b induced in human blood monocytes or monocytic cell lines stimulated in vitro by pyrogens.



It has been suggested by the Brazilian Journal of Pharmaceutical Science that the Monocyte Activation Test is getting more attention in the pharmaceutical industry which in turn is contributing to the rapid growth of the same.



The United States to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period



The United States is expected to dominate the market share with well-established healthcare infrastructure, better regulatory framework, and government support and presence of many large biotechnological and biopharmaceutical firms, such as Merck, Lonza Group, among others. These companies have a high focus on new drug and biologics development with continuous support from the government in the form of funding from several government bodies and investors, which fuel the growth of this market. The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. The healthy CAGR is expected due to rising healthcare expenditure in countries, such as India, China, and Japan. This is accompanied by lesser stringency in government regulations for drug development.



Competitive Landscape

The market for the pyrogen testing is moderately competitive and is dominated by a few major players such as Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, BioMérieux, and GenScript. With the rising innovations in the in-vitro testing, there are novel players that are also entering the market and throwing competition to gain the market share.





