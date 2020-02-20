Industry-leading KOLs to present data from studies of multiple VIVEX technologies



Presentations to showcase VIVEX products’ capacities to promote healing and bone fusion in certain spinal disorders

ATLANTA and MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVEX Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, today announced the presentation of multiple abstracts supporting the use of the company’s VIA Graft and VIA Disc products for the treatment of multiple spinal disorders at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) 2020 meeting, taking place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from February 26-28, 2020.

“We are delighted to be presenting during this year’s ISASS conference,” said Timothy Ganey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of VIVEX. “VIVEX has uniquely designed each of its products to work in unison with the innate regenerative processes of the body to help maximize healing as well as restore mobility and proper function in patients. Though many of our products have already been validated through extensive clinical use, VIVEX remains committed to continuing its R&D efforts to further advance innovation and treat a broader range of spinal diseases and disorders. We view ISASS as a key venue to share our progress and connect with other thought leaders in the spine space.”

Details regarding VIVEX’s abstract presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Clinical Investigation of the Safety and Preliminary Results of Cellularized Allograft Disc Matrix for the Treatment of Symptomatic Lumbar Disc Degeneration

Abstract #: 713538

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Room: Ballroom B

Abstract Title: Viable Cellular Allograft for Spine Fusion: Clinical Success Comparing Two Surgical Techniques

Abstract #: 713717

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 8:20 a.m. EDT

Room: Ballroom B

Abstract Title: Biomechanics of Allograft Supplementation in Intervertebral Disc Intervention

Abstract #: 713207

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 8:40 a.m. EDT

Room: 208

Presenters will be available for questions at the end of each presentation.

About VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation’s oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body’s inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.