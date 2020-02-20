Iceland Seafood International hf (Iceland Seafood) will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2019 after closing of markets on February 25th 2020.

On February 26th at 8.30am, Iceland Seafood will host a meeting for market participants and investors, where management will present and discuss the 2019 results. The meeting will be held at Iceland Seafood premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík