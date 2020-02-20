Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") has been notified by Mr Johan Kr Mikkelsen of his resignation from the position as chairman of the board of directors of the Company. The resignation is effective immediately. Mr Mikkelsen resigns for personal reasons.

Mr Mikkelsen joined the board of directors of EMGS in 2014, and assumed the position of chairman of the board in 2019. The Company extends its gratitude towards Mr Mikkelsen for his outstanding contribution to EMGS over many years.

At a meeting of the board of directors of the Company held earlier today, Mr Petteri Soininen was elected as the new chairman of the board of directors of EMGS for the period up until the 2020 annual ordinary general meeting of the Company, scheduled for 19 June 2020. Mr Soininen joined the board of directors of the Company in 2014.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, EMGS Interim Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.



EMGS operates on a worldwide basis with offices in Trondheim, Oslo, Houston, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Kuala Lumpur.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.