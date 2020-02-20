On 19 February 2020, it was announced that AS Pro Kapital Grupp (”Pro Kapital” or the ”Company”) had resolved to issue new senior secured, callable, fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 and that the issue proceeds would be applied for a full early redemption of Pro Kapital’s outstanding bonds 2015/2020 with ISIN SE0006504379 (the “Existing Bonds”). Pro Kapital now gives notice of early redemption of the Existing Bonds in full.



On 20 February 2020, Pro Kapital sent an irrevocable notice of early redemption to all directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees (Sw. förvaltare) in the debt register for the Existing Bonds kept by Euroclear Sweden as of 19 February 2020. The early redemption date is set to 17 March 2020. In accordance with the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds, these 279 Existing Bonds will be redeemed at an amount equal to 101.00 per cent of the nominal amount, i.e. EUR 101,000 per each Existing Bond.

The total redemption amount per each Existing Bond, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to and including the early redemption date will be EUR 103,355.56 and will be paid to each person who is registered as an owner of Existing Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business day on 10 March 2020 (the record date and ex date). In connection with the redemption, the Existing Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities of the Company.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp ( www.prokapital.com ) is one of the leading real estate developers in Estonia, working on large-scale commercial and residential real estate projects in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Since its establishment in 1994, the company has completed more than 20 development projects with the total sales area above 250,000 square meters. At the end of 2018 Pro Kapital employed 89 people in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany. The shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp are listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.





