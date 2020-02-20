New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioinformatics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865934/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global bioinformatics market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.



Bioinformatics is gaining importance, as large amounts of data generated through techniques, like nucleic acid and protein sequencing, require data management and interpretation for future researches and medical purposes. Hence, increasing demand is expected to drive the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.



The demand for differentially expressed genes, computational epigenetics, meta-analysis of microarray data, gene network, systems biology requirements, and gene-associating studies, among others, has had a major impact on the growth of the global bioinformatics market.



Thus, technical advancements, along with the advent of the NGS technology, have helped in the development of bioinformatics tools for analyzing a great amount of data. This has contributed to the growth of the global bioinformatics market.



There is also little research that has been done in the field of bioinformatics to expedite decision-making in healthcare. Within clinical or medical informatics, there is a rich history of research on systems designed to help care providers and patients (healthcare consumers) and make optimal decisions surrounding diagnosis and management.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, bioinformatics is the application of computational technology to gather, store, analyze, and integrate biological data. This data is used to procure information and is applied to gene-based drug discovery and development, protein structure studies, and the determination of the therapeutic efficacy of drugs.



Key Market Trends

Personalized Medicine is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period



Bioinformatics is an essential component in basic research and in the development of new concepts for diagnosis and therapy, as well as in clinical practice, in which these concepts are applied to treat patients. Some of the major drivers that help in the increasing demand for bioinformatics are, growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development and growing bioinformatics support in the development of personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



A large number of healthcare investments in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the high adoption of IoT technologies in this sector is expected to impact market growth in the region positively. Key countries, including China and India, are expected to propel the bioinformatics market in this region mainly.



Competitive Landscape

Many pharmaceutical companies are minimizing drug discovery budgets, as they are shifting their focus from outsourcing of the software to developing in-house tools, thus allowing them to customize their required applications to meet their needs and increasing workflow efficiency. The major global players in the bioinformatics market include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865934/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001