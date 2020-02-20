TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, February 21, teachers and education workers from the four major education unions will be out of their classrooms on the same day. Nearly 200,000 teachers and education workers will strike in 72 school boards, affecting almost 5,000 schools across the province in protest of the government’s cuts to publicly funded education.

To mark the first province-wide action of this kind since the political protest of 1997, the presidents of all four major education unions will hold a joint media availability.

WHO

Rémi Sabourin, President of the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

Sam Hammond, President of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Liz Stuart, President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

Harvey Bischof, President and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO)

WHEN: Friday, February 21, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Queen’s Park, South Entrance Driveway

CONTACT: Marilyne Guevremont AEFO 613.850.6410 mguevremont@aefo.on.ca Denise Hammond ETFO 416.948.2428 dhammond@etfo.org Adam Lemieux OECTA 416.925.2493 Ext. 507 a.lemieux@catholicteachers.ca Michael Young OSSTF/FEESO 416.751.8300 Ext. 221 michael.young@osstf.ca