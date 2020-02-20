Lake Mary, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector software, announced its flagship customer conference, CentralSquare 2020, where more than 1,700 municipal and public safety leaders will come together to explore current and emerging technology solutions for the public sector. Attendees represent cities, counties and municipalities across the United States and Canada.

Highlights of the event include:

Keynote address by legendary innovator Steve Wozniak, who will discuss his passion for transformative technology and innovation.

350+ educational sessions designed to keep customers up to date on the latest advances in public sector technology.

Networking with local government leaders who represent 500+ agencies and cities across North America.

Executive discussions highlighting the evolution of product offerings for enhancing public sector operations.

“It’s an honor and privilege to welcome these leaders to exchange ideas and vision for how our communities grow and thrive,” said CentralSquare Chief Marketing Officer Jatin Atre. “Together, we are finding innovative solutions for solving some of the most pressing issues facing cities all across North America.”

CentralSquare 2020 will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, March 17-20. Learn more at 2020.CentralSquare.com

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 8,000 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

