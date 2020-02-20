The Annual General Meeting of Síminn hf. will be held on Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 16:00 at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvík, Reykjavík.

Enclosed is a proposed agenda for the meeting, the proposals to the meeting and the Nomination Committee’s report of Síminn.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website:

https://www.siminn.is/umsimann/fundir

The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic.

Attachments