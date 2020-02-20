The Annual General Meeting of Síminn hf. will be held on Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 16:00 at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvík, Reykjavík.
Enclosed is a proposed agenda for the meeting, the proposals to the meeting and the Nomination Committee’s report of Síminn.
All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website:
https://www.siminn.is/umsimann/fundir
The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic.
Attachments
Síminn hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
Síminn hf_Proposals to the AGM_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Síminn hf - Nomination Committee ReportFILE URL | Copy the link below
Síminn hf. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: