TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation’s attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that the Congolese parastatal Société Minière de Kilo-Moto SA (SOKIMO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with AJN Resources Inc to sell its 10% share in the Kibali gold mine to that company.



Barrick wishes to make it clear that SOKIMO is contractually bound by Barrick and its joint venture partner AngloGold Ashanti not to sell or otherwise transfer its shares in Kibali Goldmines SA, the owner of the Kibali gold mine, without their approval. No such approval has been sought, nor will it be granted.

