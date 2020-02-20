Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced undertaking initial steps for obtaining medical reimbursements for their FDA-cleared SofPulse® device. Endonovo considers plans to pursue reimbursement for SofPulse® in the United States-market in connection with American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) programs is the best initial path moving forward.



Endonovo Therapeutics CEO Alan Collier stated, “Adding medical reimbursement for SofPulse® in the US surgical market can positively effect accelerating our sales growth and market adoption. We are pleased with our present market acceptance of SofPulse® by medical professionals who look to provide more effective treatments for postoperative pain and edema.” Collier continues, “Our initial reimbursement plans are to pursue AHIP because it is the largest and most active national association for healthcare coverage companies and CMS programs as they control nearly all government related healthcare payments. AHIP and CMS have created and are mandating the use of Pain Management Plans, which encourage new technologies to address pain management and reduce opioid use. We believe working with insurance companies, in connection with AHIP and CMS, will be the best plan moving forward to ensure approval and reimbursement for the use of the SofPulse® based upon the proven effectiveness of SofPulse®. We are actively pursuing medical reimbursement at this time to make the SofPulse® therapy available and fully reimbursable as an in-patient and out-patient hospital service.”

Mr. Collier continued, “SofPulse® has proven to be an effective postoperative pain and edema reduction treatment and because it is a drug-free treatment helping to combat the prescription opioid crisis gripping the US. We have positioned SofPuse® to provide a necessary and safe treatments to surgical patients, while assisting payors and providers to comply with new regulations as an alternative to opioids for pain management.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

