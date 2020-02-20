WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard has released its 2019 Year End Washington Metropolitan Area Condominium Market Report. The report is a comprehensive analysis of the new and resale condominium marketplace in the Washington Area over the past 12 months.



The report confirms the Washington Metro Area is following the national trend of economic growth and strong demand for housing. McWilliams|Ballard has seen a 12% increase in new condominium sales in the DC Metro Area over 2018 and a growth in larger unit-count communities since the housing recession of 2008. Unsold inventories remain low and supply is expected to remain in balance with sales over the next two years. Resale quantity remained steady with a 4.9% average price increase over 2018 and 12% increase over the 10-year average. All jurisdictions posted increases in the number of resales and average price, while seeing a decline in days on market.

For your own copy of the McWilliams|Ballard 2019 Year End report, please visit www.mcwb.com/services.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.



Media Contact:

Derek Friday

703.535.5550

dfriday@mcwb.com