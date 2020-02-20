Syndey, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Irland outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Ireland-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Publication Overview

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Ireland’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher:- Henry Lancaster

Current publication date:- March 2019 (18th Edition)

Executive Summary

Ireland contracts National Broadband Ireland to complete broadband project

Ireland’s telecom market has been invigorated by the economic recovery seen during the last few years, emerging from a period in which it had been held back by low broadband uptake, reduced investment among operators as lower spending among consumers. This optimism has been seen in operator investment in extending fibre-based networks providing 1Gb/s services, in the government progressing with the national Broadband Plan (with the NBI starting work on the network build in January 2020) and with plans to auction spectrum in a range of bands suitable for 5G services later in 2020.

The mobile market is dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland which have a similar market share. They are followed at some distance by the incumbent telco, eir, which has about 19% of the market by subscribers. There is room for a small number of MVNOs, the largest of which is Tesco Mobile, though stiff competition and the deployment of low-cost sub-brands by the MNOs has made the MVNO model a difficult proposition and a few players have been forced to exit the market.

The broadband market has also developed steadily in recent years, supported by an improved investment climate for the key operators,, as well as by government efforts to facilitate wholesale access. In late 2018 the regulator published three decisions on wholesale access pricing resulting from its Broadband Market Review.

This report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of the Irish telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless and mobile broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite. Statistics and analyses on the mobile voice and data markets and reviewed, including the recent regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, and an assessment of emerging technologies and operator strategies. The report also includes a range of subscriber forecasts to 2024.

Key developments:

National Broadband Ireland starts work on the National Broadband Plan;

Eir expands 5G services to 20 towns;

Regulator rules that eir make fibre networks available to altnets; aims to publish details of multi-spectrum auction by mid-2020;

Vodafone launches a commercial NB-IoT service, extend 5G services to more cities;

More operators become retail customers of SIRO’s 'Gigabit Hub Initiative';

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to Q3 2019, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Ireland, O2, eir, eMobile; Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media Ireland, Casey CableVision, Digiweb, BT Ireland, Smart Telecom, Tele2

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation Interconnect Access Wholesale bitstream Leased lines Fibre access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Mobile network developments Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile termination rates (MTRs) Wideband Digital Mobile Data Services (WDMDS) Network sharing

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile infrastructure Analogue networks Digital networks Mobile voice Mobile data Mobile broadband Machine-to-Machine (M2M) networks Internet of Things Major mobile operators Vodafone Ireland O2 Ireland (historic) Eir 3 Ireland MVNOs Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis National Broadband Plan Government networks Regional infrastructure Broadband statistics Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Alternative operators VDSL Vectoring DSL Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Eir SIRO Sky Ireland Other developments Broadband Powerline (BPL) Wireless broadband 1.7GHz band 10.5GHz band 3.5GHz band Digiweb National Fixed Wireless Point to Multipoint Licences (FWPMA) Other developments Other bands Wi-Fi Worldwide Interoperability of Microwave Access (WiMAX) Wi-Fibre Internet via satellite

Fixed network operators Introduction Eir BT Ireland Smart Telecom Other operators

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Ireland – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Development of telecom sector retail revenue by service – 2012 - 2019

Table 3 – Percentage change in retail revenue by fixed, mobile and broadcasting sectors – 2010 – 2019

Table 4 – Development of retail and wholesale revenue by sector – 2010 - 2019

Table 5 – Change in the share of market revenue by fixed, mobile and broadcasting – 2009 – 2019

Table 6 – Change in the number of unbundled loops and access lines – 2009 – 2019

Table 7 – Change in the number of wholesale DSL bitstream access lines – 2009 – 2019

Table 8 – Increase in the number of fixed-line number portings – 2010 – 2019

Table 9 – Change in the number of indirect access lines: CPS and WLR – 2006 - 2019

Table 10 – Increase in mobile roaming voice traffic – 2016 – 2019

Table 11 – Increase in mobile roaming data traffic – 2016 – 2019

Table 12 – Change in the number of mobile numbers ported – 2009 – 2019

Table 13 – Decline in mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Table 14 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers (incl. M2M) and penetration – 2010 – 2019

Table 15 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers (excl. mobile broadband, M2M) – 2009 – 2024

Table 16 – Development of mobile retail market revenue, voice and data – 2009 – 2019

Table 17 – Change in the share of mobile retail revenue by operator – 2005 – 2019

Table 18 – Change in the market share of mobile connections by operator (incl. M2M) – 2006 – 2019

Table 19 – Operator share of subscribers (excl. M2M and broadband) – 2014 – 2019

Table 20 – Decline in the proportion of prepaid mobile subscriptions – 2009 – 2019

Table 21 – Change in the proportion of prepaid subscribers by operator – 2008 – 2019

Table 22 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by technology – 2013 – 2019

Table 23 – Change in the share of mobile subscribers by technology – 2013 – 2019

Table 24 – Increase in mobile voice traffic – 2009 – 2019

Table 25 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2014 – 2019

Table 26 – Mobile data traffic share by technology – 2014 – 2019

Table 27 – Increase in data use per subscriber – 2011 – 2019

Table 28 – Decline in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 - 2019

Table 29 – Decline in the number of SMS and MMS messages sent per subscriber – 2011 – 2019

Table 30 – Decline in SMS and MMS revenue – 2012 – 2019

Table 31 – Decline in the number of MMS messages sent – 2009 – 2019

Table 32 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Table 33 – Change in the market share of mobile broadband subscribers by operator – 2010 – 2019

Table 34 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 35 – Increase in the number of M2M connections – 2013 – 2019

Table 36 – Market share of M2M connections by operator – 2016 – 2018

Table 37 – Fall in the number of Vodafone Ireland’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Table 38 – Development of Vodafone Ireland’s mobile service revenue – 2010 – 2020

Table 39 – Change in the number of eir’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 40 – Development of Eir’s mobile services revenue – 2012- 2020

Table 41 – Change in eir’s mobile prepaid and contract ARPU - 2013 – 2019

Table 42 – 3 Ireland registered subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Table 43 – Growth in the number of 3 Ireland’s active subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Table 44 – Development of 3 Ireland’s financial data – 2007 – 2019

Table 45 – Development of 3 Ireland’s revenue by sector – 2013 – 2019

Table 46 – Decline in 3 Ireland’s annualised ARPU (active subscribers) – 2013 – 2019

Table 47 – Increase in average fixed-line broadband traffic by platform – 2015 – 2019

Table 48 – Increase in fixed-line broadband traffic by platform – 2017 – 2019

Table 49 – Development of fixed broadband penetration by technology – 2006 – 2018

Table 50 – Change in fixed broadband penetration of households by technology – 2013 - 2019

Table 51 – Growth in the total number of fixed and mobile broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 52 – Change in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 53 – Growth in retail broadband revenue – 2014 - 2019

Table 54 – Development in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2009 – 2019

Table 55 – Change in the market share of broadband subscriptions by platform – 2007 – 2019

Table 56 – Change in the market share of fixed broadband subscriptions by operator – 2010 - 2019

Table 57 – Change in the share of residential broadband connections by data rate – 2012 - 2019

Table 58 – Change in the number of fixed broadband connections by data rate – 2014 - 2019

Table 59 – Change in the market share of broadband connections by data rate – 2013 – 2019

Table 60 – Development of Virgin Media’s Ireland subscribers by sector – 2009 - 2019

Table 61 – Growth in Virgin Media Ireland’s revenue – 2006 – 2009; 2013 – 2019

Table 62 – Change in the number of active cable broadband subscribers –2009 – 2019

Table 63 – Change in the provision of DSL accesses by type – 2009 - 2019

Table 64 – Change in the number of eir’s retail and wholesale broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 65 – Decline in the number of DSL subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 66 – Increase in the number of VDSL connections – 2013 - 2019

Table 67 – Change in the proportion of VDSL connections by access type – 2014 - 2019

Table 68 – Increase in the number of FttP connections – 2016 – 2019

Table 69 – Change in the market share of fibre broadband connections by operator – 2019

Table 70 – Growth in the number of eir’s fibre broadband subscribers – 2013 - 2019

Table 71 – Increase in the number of Vodafone Ireland’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Table 72 – Change in the number of fixed wireless broadband subscribers – 2005 – 2019

Table 73 – Growth in the number of hotspots and access points - 2007 – 2019

Table 74 – Change in the number of satellite broadband connections – 2016 - 2019

Table 75 – Development of fixed-line and mobile voice traffic in minutes – 2008 – 2019

Table 76 – Change in the fixed-line share of retail revenue by major operator – 2012 – 2019

Table 77 – Development of eir’s financial data – 2009 – 2020

Table 78 – Development of eir’s revenue by sector – 2012 – 2020

Table 79 – Change in the number of eir’s subscribers by sector – 2010 – 2019

Table 80 – Change in the number of fixed voice subscriptions and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 81 – Decline in the number of PSTN/ISDN connections – 2009 – 2019

Table 82 – Change in the market share of fixed voice lines by operator – 2012 – 2019

Table 83 – Increase in the number of VoBB lines – 2010 – 2019

Table 84 – Development of Ireland’s international internet bandwidth – 2009 – 2017

Table 85 – Historic - Market revenue share of fixed, mobile and broadcasting subscribers – 2002 – 2018

Table 86 – Historic - Unbundled loops and access lines – 2005 – 2009

Table 87 – Historic - Mobile numbers ported – 2005 – 2009

Table 88 – Historic - Mobile ARPU – 2005 – 2009

Table 89 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2009

Table 90 – Historic - Mobile retail market revenue, voice and data – 2005 – 2009

Table 91 – Historic - Prepaid versus postpaid share of subscribers – 2000 – 2009

Table 92 – Historic - Development of mobile voice traffic – 2005 – 2009

Table 93 – Historic - SMS messages sent – 2000 - 2009

Table 94 – Historic - MMS messages sent – 2005 – 2009

Table 95 – Historic - O2 mobile financial data – 2007 – 2014

Table 96 – Historic - O2 mobile data statistics – 2007 – 2013

Table 97 – Historic - O2 ARPU, blended, prepaid and contract – 2006 – 2013

Table 98 – Historic - O2 subscribers – 2006 – 2014

Table 99 – Historic – Eir Mobile’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2012

Table 100 – Historic - Eir Mobile’s mobile services revenue – 2006 - 2010

Table 101 – Historic - Eir Mobile’s annualised blended mobile ARPU - 2006 – 2014

Table 102 – Historic - Dial-up internet subscribers – 2005 – 2015

Table 103 – Historic - Internet users – 2005 - 2016

Table 104 – Historic - Total fixed and mobile broadband subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 105 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2009

Table 106 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2002 – 2009

Table 107 – Historic - Virgin Media’s Ireland subscribers by sector – 2006 - 2009

Table 108 – Historic - Cable broadband subscribers –2002 – 2009

Table 109 – Historic - DSL access provision by type – 2002 - 2009

Table 110 – Historic - DSL subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 111 – Historic - Eir financial data – 2001 – 2007

Table 112 – Historic - Smart Telecom financial data – 2003 – 2005

Table 113 – Historic - Fixed voice subscriptions in service and teledensity – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2009

Table 114 – Historic - International internet bandwidth – 2000 – 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)

Chart 2 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers (middle tier)

Chart 3 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Emergents (bottom tier)

Chart 4 – Overall view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 5 – Europe - mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 6 – Scandinavia and Baltics: mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 7 – Northern Europe –mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 8 – Southern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 9 – Eastern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 11 – Northern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 12 – Southern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 13 – Eastern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 14 – Development of telecom sector retail revenue by service – 2012 - 2019

Chart 15 – Development of telecom sector retail revenue by service – 2012 - 2019

Chart 16 – Change in the share of market revenue by fixed, mobile and broadcasting – 2009 – 2019

Chart 17 – Change in the number of unbundled loops and access lines – 2009 – 2019

Chart 18 – Change in the number of wholesale DSL bitstream access lines – 2009 – 2019

Chart 19 – Increase in the number of fixed-line number portings – 2010 – 2019

Chart 20 – Change in the number of indirect access lines: CPS and WLR – 2006 - 2019

Chart 21 – Change in the number of mobile numbers ported – 2005 – 2019

Chart 22 – Decline in mobile ARPU – 2005 – 2019

Chart 23 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers (incl. M2M) and penetration – 2010 – 2019

Chart 24 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers (excl. mobile broadband, M2M) – 2009 – 2024

Chart 25 – Development of mobile retail market revenue, voice and data – 2009 – 2019

Chart 26 – Change in the share of mobile retail revenue by operator – 2005 – 2019

Chart 27 – Change in the market share of mobile connections by operator (incl. M2M) – 2006 – 2019

Chart 28 – Operator share of subscribers (excl. M2M and broadband) – 2014 – 2019

Chart 29 – Decline in the proportion of prepaid mobile subscriptions – 2009 – 2019

Chart 30 – Change in the proportion of prepaid subscribers by operator – 2012 – 2019

Chart 31 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by technology – 2013 – 2019

Chart 32 – Change in the share of mobile subscribers by technology – 2013 – 2019

Chart 33 – Increase in mobile voice traffic – 2009 – 2019

Chart 34 – Increase in data use per subscriber – 2011 – 2019

Chart 35 – Decline in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 - 2019

Chart 36 – Decline in SMS and MMS revenue – 2012 – 2019

Chart 37 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Chart 38 – Change in the market share of mobile broadband subscribers by operator – 2010 – 2019

Chart 39 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 40 – Increase in the number of M2M connections – 2013 – 2019

Chart 41 – Fall in the number of Vodafone Ireland’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Chart 42 – Fall Development of Vodafone Ireland’s mobile service revenue – 2010 – 2020

Chart 43 – Change in the number of eir’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 44 – Development of Eir’s mobile services revenue – 2012- 2020

Chart 45 – Change in eir’s mobile prepaid and contract ARPU - 2013 – 2019

Chart 46 – Growth in the number of 3 Ireland’s active subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Chart 47 – Development of 3 Ireland’s financial data – 2007 – 2019

Chart 48 – Development of 3 Ireland’s revenue by sector – 2013 – 2019

Chart 49 – Decline in 3 Ireland’s annualised ARPU (active subscribers) – 2013 – 2019

Chart 50 – Change in fixed broadband penetration of households by technology – 2013 - 2019

Chart 51 – Change in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 52 – Growth in retail broadband revenue – 2014 - 2019

Chart 53 – Development in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2009 – 2019

Chart 54 – Change in the market share of broadband subscriptions by platform – 2016 – 2019

Chart 55 – Change in the share of residential broadband connections by data rate – 2015 - 2019

Chart 56 – Change in the number of fixed broadband connections by data rate – 2014 - 2019

Chart 57 – Change in the market share of broadband connections by data rate – 2013 – 2019

Chart 58 – Development of Virgin Media’s Ireland subscribers by sector – 2009 - 2019

Chart 59 – Change in the provision of DSL accesses by type – 2009 - 2019

Chart 60 – Change in the number of eir’s retail and wholesale broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 61 – Change in the proportion of VDSL connections by access type – 2014 - 2019

Chart 62 – Growth in the number of eir’s fibre broadband subscribers – 2013 - 2019

Chart 63 – Increase in the number of Vodafone Ireland’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Chart 64 – Growth in the number of hotspots and access points - 2007 – 2019

Chart 65 – Development of fixed-line and mobile voice traffic in minutes – 2008 – 2019

Chart 66 – Change in the fixed-line share of retail revenue by major operator – 2012 – 2019

Chart 67 – Development of eir’s financial data – 2009 – 2020

Chart 68 – Development of eir’s revenue by sector – 2012 – 2020

Chart 69 – Change in the number of eir’s subscribers by sector – 2010 – 2019

Chart 70 – Change in the number of fixed voice subscriptions and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 71 – Change in the market share of fixed voice lines by operator – 2012 – 2019

Chart 72 – Increase in the number of VoBB lines – 2010 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – Access and the local loop

Exhibit 3 – 3G licence results – June 2002

Exhibit 4 – Multiband frequency award process – 2012

Exhibit 5 – Maximum Mobile Termination Rate – 2016 - 2019

Exhibit 6 – WDMDS licences: operators, spectrum and fees – 2005

Exhibit 7 – 3 Ireland spectrum concessions

Exhibit 8 – Growth in the number of Virgin Media’s mobile subscribers –2015 - 2019

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Ireland-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241