NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is forecast to reach USD 2.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A contrast agent or medium is used in medical imaging systems to enhance the contrast of the structures or the fluids inside the body and improve the visibility of the blood vessels or the gastrointestinal tracts. Contrast agents absorb and alter the external electromagnetism, which then emits radiations themselves. Contrast media injectors or the power injectors in medical imaging and interventional radiology ensure optimization in the opacity as well as the delineation of normal, arterial, and venous anatomy and abnormal lesions. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing treatment patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the contrast media injectors in various radiology departments of the healthcare centers are expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.

The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to its extensive investments in healthcare sectors, coupled with the increasing geriatric cardiovascular diseases and extensive demand for contrast media injectors in the radiology departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with cardiac disorders & cancers in China and India; is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Injector systems consist of the injectors compatible with various medical imaging systems such as, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, and others. This sub-segment had the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period, although a higher growth rate has been measured for the consumable accessories due to increasing and non-repeated usage.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and minimally invasive cardiac procedures coupled with increasing use of contrast media injectors in the interventional cardiology imaging are the reasons behind the growth of this sub-segment. Interventional cardiology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the period 2019 to 2027.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospitals based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern contrast media injectors, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 9.0% throughout the forecast period.

Key participants include Medtron AG, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Guerbet Group, Sino Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., Ulrich Medical, APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., VIVID IMAGING, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, and Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global contrast media injectors market on the basis of injectors type, sales channel, product, application, end-users, and region:

Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Single Syringe Injectors

Dual Syringe Injectors

Syringe less Injectors

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Injector Systems

Consumable Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Radiology

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



