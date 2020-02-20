NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is forecast to reach USD 2.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A contrast agent or medium is used in medical imaging systems to enhance the contrast of the structures or the fluids inside the body and improve the visibility of the blood vessels or the gastrointestinal tracts. Contrast agents absorb and alter the external electromagnetism, which then emits radiations themselves. Contrast media injectors or the power injectors in medical imaging and interventional radiology ensure optimization in the opacity as well as the delineation of normal, arterial, and venous anatomy and abnormal lesions. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing treatment patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the contrast media injectors in various radiology departments of the healthcare centers are expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.
The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to its extensive investments in healthcare sectors, coupled with the increasing geriatric cardiovascular diseases and extensive demand for contrast media injectors in the radiology departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with cardiac disorders & cancers in China and India; is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
