Copenhagen, 20 February, 2020
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 3/2020
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 20 February 2020.
|Name:
|Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
|Reason for filing:
|Insider
|Company name:
|Cemat A/S
|Identification code and name:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Transaction type:
|Purchase
|Date:
|20 February 2020
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of traded shares:
|206,200
|Price:
|0.3461
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
