CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded ReversingLabs a Best Places to Work . The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.



“Protecting organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats is what we do, and our success relies on a team of smart and passionate people motivated to change how we secure digital businesses. We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work, confirming that our talented team of employees feel supported and also challenged to reach their full potential,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO, ReversingLabs. “We are committed to a company culture that encourages and motivates learning and creativity, and fosters a collaborative work environment where individuals can solve real problems and learn, grow, and prosper.”

“Congratulations to ReversingLabs for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Jennifer Balinski

Guyer Group

jennifer.balinski@guyergroup.com