OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
20 February 2020
Offers for Subscription – Over-Allotment Facility
The directors of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") have confirmed that up to £3 million of the over-allotment facility of up to £10 million may be used in relation to the Companies’ offers for subscription that opened on 29 November 2019 (the “Offers”). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offers to £23 million.
A copy of the prospectus dated 29 November 2019 relating to the Offers has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
and on the Companies' website
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
