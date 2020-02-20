Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

20.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 20.02.2020

Date 20.02.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class VALMT  
Amount 27,000  
Average price/share 23.6933 EUR
Highest price/share 23.9000 EUR
Lowest price/share 23.4800 EUR
Total price 639,719.10 EUR
     

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 20.02.2020:

  VALMT 486,596  

On behalf of Valmet Oyj


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

Attachment