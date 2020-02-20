|Valmet Oyj
|NOTIFICATION
20.02.2020 at 18:30
VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 20.02.2020
|Date
|20.02.2020
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|VALMT
|Amount
|27,000
|Average price/share
|23.6933
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|23.9000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|23.4800
|EUR
|Total price
|639,719.10
|EUR
The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 20.02.2020:
|VALMT 486,596
On behalf of Valmet Oyj
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403
Attachment
Valmet
Espoo, FINLAND
Valmet LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: