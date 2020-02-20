Investor meeting on 28 February 2020



﻿Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2019 and fourth quarter results after market closing on Thursday 27 February 2020.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO, will present the company’s financial results for 2019 and the fourth quarter results.



The meeting will be held on Friday 28 February 2020 at the company’s headquarters in Korngardar 2 in Reykjavík and starts at 8:30 a.m. (GMT). Breakfast will be served from 8:15.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic at www.eimskip.com/investors

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, head of Marketing & Communication via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is