RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, has been recognized by BlackBerry as Top Americas Distributor of the Year and North American Distribution Partner of the Year. This is the second consecutive year Carahsoft has received the Top Distributor Award from BlackBerry. Carahsoft was recognized for these awards at the New York Stock Exchange at BlackBerry’s Annual Flagship Security Conference.



“We’re thrilled to recognize our fantastic channel partners from across the Americas and are proud to work with them to ensure our customers are safe and secure,” said Richard McLeod, Global Vice President, Enterprise Software Channels at BlackBerry. “The awards recognize those who have demonstrated best-in-class partnership, innovation, services and a major impact on the market. Each has proven that they are a cut above when it comes to helping our shared global customers address the challenges they face in today’s complex and sophisticated business environments.”

Carahsoft began its partnership with BlackBerry in 2014 when it joined the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program. In February 2019, Carahsoft joined the BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program to add BlackBerry Cylance offerings to its ecosystem. Carahsoft’s lead generation, integrated marketing teams, contract management and partner enablement has contributed to the successful adoption of BlackBerry and Cylance in the public sector.

“This is a banner year for our team,” said Brian Snell, Director of the BlackBerry and BlackBerry Cylance teams at Carahsoft. “Not only did we receive our second Top Americas Distributor of the Year award from BlackBerry, but we were also entrusted to support the BlackBerry Cylance offering, earning their recognition as North American Distributor Partner of the Year in just our first year of partnership. Our team looks forward to working with BlackBerry in 2020 to build on these successes and bring their enterprise and cybersecurity solutions to the public sector.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and additional channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service, and contracting professionals.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver BlackBerry, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, ThoughtSpot, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government.

