Customers of SHOEBOX for Occupational Hearing Testing can access the network for professional supervision, consultation, and review of annual audiograms.



DESTIN, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the National Hearing Conservation Association Annual Conference (NHCA), SHOEBOX Ltd. announced the launch of the Audiology Review Network. The Audiology Review Network is a premium new service, delivered by an international network of regionally licensed Audiologists, available to help SHOEBOX customers meet their OSHA and MSHA compliance requirements.

The Audiology Review Network offers businesses, large and small, access to regionally licensed Occupational Audiologists who remotely access and review the audiogram, providing rapid assessment of the occupational hearing test results. The whole process is seamless and easy for the employer.

“The SHOEBOX review process makes it easy to provide my professional recommendations in a straight-forward and effortless manner. Paperless reviewing makes it convenient to work from anywhere. The review portal is efficient and intuitive-- it was easy to use from day one!” says Annie Main, Au.D., CCC-A., CPS/A

Benefits of the Audiology Review Network include:

Coverage across the United States and Canada that offers comprehensive audiological services from updating baselines, to professional supervision of the hearing conservation program, to follow-up recommendations for individual employees

Reduced costs, time, and effort that could be spent elsewhere in the business

After completing a test with SHOEBOX, results instantly upload to a cloud-based application. Reviewers have access to a paperless portal, and one central source for reporting, scheduling, and audiogram review

One-stop, hassle-free access to a network of licensed audiologists, even if your company has locations in multiple states

Flexible, customized to your company’s needs, easy to implement, high-level professional services at your fingertips

Platform/Technology

The Audiology Review Network will be available starting February 20, 2019. For more information and full details, please visit https://www.shoebox.md/support/shoebox-audiological-services/ .

About SHOEBOX: For nearly half a decade, SHOEBOX has been leading the evolution of hearing testing solutions for Occupational Hearing Conservation. We were the first to put an easy-to-use automated hearing test on an iPad, optimized for testing outside of a sound booth. We’ve helped 1000s of customers and some of the most recognizable brands globally. Employers and Program Administrators rely on SHOEBOX Audiometry to help them optimize their Hearing Conservation Programs.

