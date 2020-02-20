SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , the college alternative educating the next generation of digital workers, today welcomed nearly three hundred and fifty new students across all eight campuses spanning four countries and four continents.



Holberton launched in 2016 with its flagship headquarters in San Francisco and opened a second campus in New Haven, CT in September 2018. Now, in just over a year, the school has opened seven new campuses on four continents, including schools in Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla and Cali, Colombia ; Tulsa, Oklahoma ; Tunis, Tunisia and Beirut, Lebanon .

“Businesses need to fill high-value tech positions; Holberton trains students of all ages, genders, races, and financial backgrounds in the careers of their dreams,” said Julien Barbier, co-founder and CEO, Holberton School. “Our partners around the world have joined us to provide quality education to anyone with the motivation to succeed.”

This new cohort brings the total count to 1,200 students who have been enrolled by Holberton. Graduates are highly diverse in terms of ethnicity, gender, age and socioeconomic background and have been hired by top-tier employers, including Apple, Rappi, Google, Globant, and Sikorsky, among others.

“My kids are ages five all the way up to seventeen,” said Tabitha O’Melay, current Holberton Student. “I can’t wait to show them that someone who’s been a stay-at-home mom their whole life can branch out and build a new career doing something they love.”

Holberton’s innovative, hands-on curriculum and bias-free, automated admissions process enable the school to create a pipeline of highly-skilled, diverse talent for the technology industry. There are no lectures and no formal teachers. Instead, the highly relevant, practical curriculum, developed in coordination with leading employers, combines project-based and peer learning so that students acquire both the hands-on skills and the understanding of theory to help them succeed for the long-term in the technology industry's most demanding jobs.

Founded in 2015 by Julien Barbier and Sylvain Kalache, Holberton charges no upfront tuition and is free until students find a job. Holberton’s unique approach to financing makes its world-class education financially accessible to everyone regardless of their ability to pay and creates a virtuous cycle of alumni who pay it forward for the next generation of students.

If you are interested in joining Holberton’s next cohort at any one of their global locations visit: https://www.holbertonschool.com/admissions