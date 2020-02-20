SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over five years, Tanya Dzhibrailova has held the firm’s No. 1 Top Producer spot. Top Producer awards for 2019 have been announced by Corcoran Global Living, and Tanya is clearly the undisputed winner with over $95 million in gross volume and 65 transactions for the year.



She is a frequent speaker at real estate forums, such as the Mastermind Summit and Inman Connect. She has a tremendous customer following as evidenced by the huge number of referral and repeat business. Her five-star reviews are legendary with over 300 on Yelp , and nearly 200 on Zillow. She ranks high on all industry-related metrics, both locally and nationally.

“Tanya truly wants her clients to be happy, even after you close on a home. If you're looking for someone who is knowledgeable, patient, organized and friendly, Tanya is the best! I would highly recommend her to anyone looking to buy a home in San Francisco!” – Aileen F.

“Selling our first home was an emotional experience, and Tanya was professional and respectful. She managed our process seamlessly, and provided us with beneficial information which lead to a successful, very quick and clean sale.” – Lesley M.

Tanya is passionate about her many skills, certifications and accomplishments, all for the benefit of her clients. She is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Seller Representative (SRS) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). She is also a member of the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Round Table of San Francisco, and Top Agent Network (TAN).

“We congratulate Tanya on her continued recognition and success,” commented Randall Kostick, CEO and President. “She is very deserving of this and her many other awards. Well done, Tanya.”

Tanya is based at the West Portal office and may be reached at her website: www.PropertiesbyTanya.com.

Calculations were tabulated while doing business as Zephyr Real Estate.

About Corcoran Global Living

With 10 locations across San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo and Alameda Counties, Corcoran Global Living is strategically positioned to serve our loyal customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We are San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.1 billion in gross annual sales and a current roster of more than 300 dedicated, professional agents. We are also San Francisco’s most frequently chosen independent real estate brokerage with one in ten transactions represented by one of our agents. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, we have the experience, service and expertise to surpass our clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit www.CorcoranGL.com .

