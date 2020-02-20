LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management, and Gigamon , the provider of network visibility and analytics on all information-in-motion across physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, today announced a global strategic partnership to easily reduce operational and cybersecurity risk through active visibility and control of application relationships. With this new partnership, enterprises can ensure they are secure across their public, private, and hybrid environments without the use of endpoint agents.



The vArmour partnership with Gigamon brings rich new telemetry and insights into the vArmour Security Graph, enriching the reach of application visibility and control of applications across the enterprise. As it becomes increasingly complex to manage risk in enterprise environments due to rapid cloud growth and application sprawl, businesses need better levels of visibility and insight into the relationships between applications.

“Strategies to quickly and effectively reduce operational and cyber risk require getting greater leverage out of existing technologies and tools,” said Tim Eades, CEO, vArmour. “With common customers and goals, we couldn’t be more excited by our partnership with Gigamon. Together we can help our joint customers understand their application relationships to reduce risk and protect critical applications.”

With 83 of the Fortune 100 companies as customers, Gigamon’s ability to build a network view for identifying pathways critical to service performance is a natural partner to vArmour as it helps customers gain unprecedented visibility into their applications. This new partnership enables customers to visualize application relationships across the network, providing context to workloads and endpoints in order to reduce response times for operations and security teams. The combined solution provides a consistent, clear, and concise view of applications and relationships for the rapid detection of potential cyberattacks.

Through the partnership with Gigamon, joint customers will now have:

Application relationship visibility for physical, virtual and cloud environments: Clear visibility into application relationships for identifying individual systems within the Gigamon network and any other IT and security infrastructure

Application-based ThreatINSIGHT: Prioritize how security teams detect and respond to potential cyberattacks with application context

Baseline Application Behaviors: Compute and continuously measure application behavior baselines, and alert of violations of those baselines

“Customers choose Gigamon for our industry-leading ability to provide network visibility,” says

Bassam Khan, VP Product and Technical Marketing, Gigamon. “We are excited to partner with vArmour for their rich application relationship context so that we can provide even more value to our customers as they navigate securing their data across their private, hybrid, or multiple public cloud deployments.”

See the vArmour and Gigamon integration in action at the RSA 2020 Conference. Visit Gigamon Booth #1243 at the Moscone Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4:00 p.m. PT, and on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Additionally, industry journalists are invited to a special discussion panel on “Relationships Matter: The Importance of Ecosystem Partners in Application Relationship Management” on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. PT at Hotel Zetta , 55 5th Street in San Francisco. Please register here .

