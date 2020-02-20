SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite announced today the launch of its Affiliate Program aimed towards practice management and health information consultants to offer its best-of-breed medical practice platform for ambulatory care.



Within the setting of a medical practice, practice management and health information consultants play a key role helping physicians plan and implement the adoption of technology. Needing solutions for each different office role such as appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, insurance billing, and financial management, the selection of office software is as complex as the combined activities of a medical practice itself.

“PracticeSuite is excited to announce its new Affiliate Program," commented Trey Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at PracticeSuite. "PracticeSuite is dedicated to servicing the ambulatory market providing products and services to achieve operational and financial success in a complex and changing healthcare environment. This program will harness an established network of key healthcare influencers to help their network and potential customers achieve predictable operating cost for technology, and while optimizing reimbursement, this program will also provide those influencers access to our 6000+ providers and 57,000 end-users allowing the affiliate to promote, blog, market their own services, growing their core consulting business.

CEO Vinod Nair is quoted saying “We are proud to offer resellers and consultants the opportunity to create lasting business revenue and the potential for many streams of revenue based on the extensiveness of our platform and services. PracticeSuite is the last medical office solution a physician will have to use. It addresses every aspect of the constantly evolving needs of a physician, from clinical care and patient documentation, to the scaling of administrative staff to bolster insurance billing and patient collections. Our technology platform is an end to end, whole-practice solution that is able to integrate with all third-party applications.”

Consultants that serve physicians in private practice require not only the most advanced technology, but require it from a vendor who understands and can support its medical practices for the long term and evolve with the ever changing advances in healthcare.

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite is a whole-practice medical office solution, providing an affordable cloud-based practice management system, electronic health record software, patient engagement portal, and revenue cycle management services (RCM). PracticeSuite’s mission is to help physicians focus on patient care rather than on business, technology, insurance billing, or financial management, all with the goal of practicing profitably.

