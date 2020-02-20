Paris La Défense, 20 February 2020

Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2019:

§ 0 share

§ 4,976,456.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

§ 0 share

§ 4,891,211.00 €

Attachment