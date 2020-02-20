Seating division of the leading automotive technology company makes strategic acquisition of Vector Automotive iP6

Paris, February 20, 2019 – Lectra proves its long-term commitment to Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, with the conclusive results of a three-month evaluation of its zero-buffer fabric cutting solution in a real working environment, culminating in the purchase of a Vector® Automotive iP6.

Growth at Faurecia’s automotive seating plant in Tălmaciu, Romania prompted the supplier to maximize material efficiency by optimizing cutting room processes. The Tălmaciu plant manufactures seat sets for high-end German automakers using costly high-end upholstery materials.

The positive trial outcome has led Faurecia to acquire the Vector Automotive iP6 outright, and to continue working together with Lectra toward achieving greater material savings. The next phase of the operational excellence project is to focus on improving material efficiency for more technically challenging materials.

Lectra and Faurecia’s business partnership reaches back 10 years. To date, Faurecia has installed a broad range of Vector fabric cutting solutions worldwide. Since 2016, Lectra has supported Faurecia in its digital manufacturing transformation initiative through the supply of Industry 4.0 solutions.

Launched in September 2019, the Vector Automotive iP series is the first zero-buffer cutting solution on the market for fabric and vinyl. It was developed by Lectra in direct response to the cost pressures faced by its automotive customers. Lectra's new zero-buffer cutting technology can improve both material efficiency and cutting quality, key areas for improvement with the potential to improve suppliers’ bottom line.

Constant, real-time control of the equipment and a specially designed cutting blade enable ultraprecise cutting that can contribute to substantial material savings annually. Vector Automotive iP6 and iP9 come equipped with Vector Dashboard, a cloud-based application that allows users to monitor each unit through daily key performance indicators.

“Lectra’s Vector Automotive iP range was designed to help automotive suppliers like Faurecia overcome cost challenges while optimizing quality and reducing lead-time,” states Céline Choussy, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. “We value our longstanding partnership with Faurecia and appreciate their continued trust in our automotive expertise.”

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 35 R&D centers and 122,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2018, the Group posted sales of €17.5 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index.

For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,800 employees, Lectra reported revenues of €280 million in 2019. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com

® Vector is a registered trademark of Lectra.

Press contacts:

Lectra Headquarters / Press Department

Adeline Fogel

t: +33 (0) 1 53 64 42 37

e: a.fogel@lectra.com

Attachment