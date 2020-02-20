NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest from leaders at Disney (DIS), Spotify (SPOT) Facebank (OTC: FBNK) and NexTEch AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR)



SPOTIFY (SPOT) Daniel Ek: Podcasting is Booming



On a recent earnings call, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek sees a bright future in podcasting:

“We saw approximately 200% growth in podcast hours streamed year over year, and it's clearer than ever to us that podcast listening is driving overall health in our business. Retention is up in each of our top 20 markets, and we know that retention leads to higher conversion and lifetime value. And as we said, we're just getting started.

“We now have 271 million monthly active users, and that's more than 0.25 billion users, and user growth is reaccelerating even in our most mature markets, like the Nordics. And for a platform of our size, this reacceleration in MAU growth is a rare and a powerful signal for future revenue growth.”

Spotify conference call highlights

DISNEY (DIS) Robert Iger: Coronavirus Shuts Parks in China; Disney+ Grows to 28.6 Million Subscribers (as of Monday)

“In line with numerous prevention efforts taking place across China, we've temporarily closed our parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and we will continue to closely monitor this public health crisis.

“We had more than 10 million sign-ups for Disney+ by the end of day 1, and we ended the quarter with 26.5 million paid subscribers. Since then, consumers have continued to sign up for the service directly at disneyplus.com through Verizon, which offers a free year of Disney+ to many of its customers at no additional cost, as well as through other distributors including Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, and Roku. We recognize there's a lot of interest in this new business, and we wanted to give you some additional context. So, I'm pleased to say that as of Monday, we were at 28.6 million paid subscribers.

Going forward, it's our intention to announce subs as of the end of the quarter that we're reporting on. One additional note on sign-ups for Disney+, although we will not provide specifics, is that we are pleased to report that both conversion from free to pay and churn rates were better than we expected.”

Disney conference call highlights

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF), is one of the most talked-about companies in the emerging $120 billion Augmented Reality market. CEO Evan Gappelberg updates investors on the company's rapidly growing revenues, and multiple AR initiatives which target multi-billion dollar market opportunities, including:

-- Newly launched 3D ad network

-- "V-commerce" technology for bricks and mortar retailers

-- AR capture app for smart phones.

-- ARitize(TM) For eCommerce: "Try it on" technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

-- Record revenue growth

-- And more

The video presentation

FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK), made its debut presentation at an investor conference on February 13, 2020. FaceBank CEO, John Textor discusses:

- FBNK's "moonshot" goal to build and monetize the ultimate IP asset: all the world's faces - including massive revenue opportunities from "digital celebrities".

- Recent deal with Authentic Brands ($9.8 billion sales private equity firm)

- Monetizing FBNK's Celebrity IP portfolio to generate revenue in 2020, with projects including: Virtual Floyd "Money" Mayweather, Kung Fu Panda and more. (fbnk potential project pipeline also includes:Digital Mohammed Ali)(fbnk potential project pipeline also includes:Elvis Presley)(fbnk potential project pipeline also includes:Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson.)

- Scaling FBNK's revenues (from $5.83 million in Q3 2019) to $200 million run-rate in 2020

- Capitalizing on M&A opportunities in entertainment industry IP, and technologies.

-- NASDAQ up-listing in 2020.

-- And more!

VIDEO PRESENTATION:

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

