DALLAS, TX, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successful contemporary marketing strategies require—among other attributes—a keen focus on customer behavior, and a technique for how to monetize these insights. For over 25 years, Robert Burgess has overseen omni-channel marketing initiatives that have met with growth, awareness – and revenue – success. Now, Burgess has brought his unique brand of marketing insights to Chief Outsiders, where he is the latest CMO to join the nation’s preeminent provider of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

Burgess takes his place among the ranks of more than 70 other CMOs who are available for fractional and interim engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Burgess works with retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, telecom, restaurant/hospitality, consumer services and business services companies to grow brand awareness, market penetration, revenue and EBDITA.

Among Burgess’ marketing wins: Launched first ecommerce site and Omni-channel marketing program, creating strong profitable sales growth online and in-store, while serving as an executive at Orchard Supply Hardware (a business unit owned by Sears Holding Company); and in driving rapid growth directing digital and traditional marketing operations, including branding, customer experience, research, investor relations and strategic planning at Your Home Digital.

“Robert has been lauded for his commitment to high performance and operational excellence,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ South Team. “Robert adeptly provides transformational leadership to cross-functional teams, and has been equally successful at building departments from the ground up and leading existing programs to higher levels of success."

Burgess holds a BBA in Economics and an MS in Applied Economics, both from the University of North Texas.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

