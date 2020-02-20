MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Consulting Group (CCG), one of Deltek’s leading partners helping the global architectural, engineering and professional services markets realize greater functionality from their software investment, today announced it was named Deltek Reseller of the Year for the company’s contributions, dedication, marketing and selling of Deltek solutions.

Commenting on the award, CCG CEO Jim Falkanger said, “Although we’ve earned this award a number of times, it is no less meaningful to be named one of seven outstanding organizations around the world. We’re dedicated to providing innovative functionality for our clients.”

“Each year, we celebrate our successful partners like CCG who demonstrate a high caliber of dedication in helping our customers solve business challenges, achieve goals, and grow their businesses,” said Matt Strazza, senior vice president of Deltek Global Sales. “CCG has been a great partner for us, and they continue to inspire their clients to take full advantage of our solutions. On behalf of everyone at Deltek, we congratulate the CCG team on this award.”

For more information about CCG, its services, or to request assistance, visit www.centralconsultinggroup.com , or call 866-511-5710.

About Central Consulting Group

Since 2002, Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek’s largest Vision / Vantagepoint partner, has helped thousands of architectural, engineering, construction, and professional services firms worldwide realize greater functionality from of their software investment. In addition to implementing, training, tailoring, customizing and integrating Deltek ERP Software, CCG assists clients with their transition to Deltek Vantagepoint, the next generation of Deltek. CCG experts solve business challenges and support them throughout the project lifecycle. For more information about CCG, its services, or to request assistance, visit www.centralconsultinggroup.com , or call 866-511-5710.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.