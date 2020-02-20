New sales organization will support global privacy manager launch

Spearheaded by new CSO Raymond Bruni

Agile sales pod approach proven effective to reach target segments

Designed to provide rapid market validation and scale

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. , ( OTCPK: ATDS ) a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced the completion of its first build phase of new sales organization headed by its new Chief Strategy Officer – Mr. Raymond Bruni. “Mr. Bruni brings a wealth of experience scaling new sales teams at the enterprise level and also expanding technology product lines into national retail and consumer-level organizations available through thousands of direct sales outlets with very large name brand companies”, stated Founder and CEO of Data443, Mr. Jason Remillard.

During Q1-2020 Data443 has onboarded 9 new sales and marketing professionals and has a continuous growing inbound funnel of professional and capable staff team members going through the application and assessment process at the company. “During hiring, we look for many things – in addition to the basics of course - attitude, the ability to respond to and execute change and quickly cycle between product lines are major considerations for anyone joining our team. Our methodology is being applied across all of our product lines, so the expectations and requirements apply to those as well.”, added Mr. Bruni.

The recently announced Global Privacy Manager™ by Data443 product is built on the award winning data classification platform ClassiDocs™ and Data443’s WordPress GDPR Framework , which is currently powering more than 30,000 businesses worldwide for the EU’s GDPR Privacy Law will be rolled out immediately. The combined platform automatically searches the data residing in cloud application, databases, servers, and endpoints used by businesses to discover, classify and map customer data.

“The new sales and marketing methodology are already garnering results for the organization and we are excited to expand the program to the other product lines. This approach enables us to be more responsive and dynamic to changing market and customer demands – while managing costs and investment in direct to our financial models. This highly algorithmic approach is more appropriate for our business and today’s market conditions – giving us more accurate and timely information on the return of our efforts. These provide the foundation for our next evolution of the product line into consumer-facing capabilities which will be marketed directly and with partners to be announced at a later time.” said Remillard.

https://data443.com/global-privacy-manager

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in the data security and privacy business, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443 Protect™, which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with false positive rates unmatched enabled by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program that offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; (viii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading Data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (ix) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 30,000 active users enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

