SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, as part of the MOU executed with World Innovation Technologies (“WIT”) the Global team has begun the process of testing the products produced by WIT and is currently developing a go-to-market strategy that is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2020.



“The goal of this recent acquisition is to bring our marketing expertise to a product company that has developed some truly outstanding nutraceutical products that are ready for market launch,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO, Vanessa Luna. “WIT’s development team has done an outstanding job of developing some truly innovative products and my team is very excited to take them to market in the coming weeks. We have a revenue split agreement in place and are anxious to showcase product potential.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company, dedicated to identifying new and emerging technologies specific to a variety of industry verticals ranging from Branding and Marketing, Fintech, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, High-Risk, Nutraceuticals, and more. We focus and leverage our team's diverse experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position the companies we engage with for rapid growth and a structure to enhance profitability potential. We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations while providing our partners with the infrastructure and vision necessary to evolve into the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Formerly, Global Payout Inc. (GOHE): From 2014-2019 Global was focused on the payments and financial industry sectors with an emphasis in high-risk.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Corporate Contact: