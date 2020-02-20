Skeljungur hf. Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 5 March 2020 at 16:00 pm at Skeljungur´s headquarters, Borgartún 26, 105 Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2020 and final proposals. No substantial changes have been made to the proposals nor the agenda of the AGM since the meeting was convened, expect minor changes to the wording.

Information on key dates and deadlines as well as documents for the AGM can be found on the company´s website: https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting-2020.



Shareholders are reminded that they can register to the meeting in advance, until 14:00 on the day of the meeting, by sending an e-mail to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is. Shareholders can also register for the meeting at the meeting location, from 15:30, on the meeting date.

For information, changes have been made to the Board of Skeljungur´s subsidiary P/F Magn whereas board members were reduced from five to three.

Jens Meinhard Rasmussen and Ata Maria Bærentsen, current members of the board of Skeljungur, who did not seek election to the board of Skeljungur for the AGM 2020, were re-elected to the board of P/F Magn. Árni Pétur Jónsson, Skeljungur´s CEO, was also elected to the board.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

